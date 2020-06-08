Arvind Kejriwal in self-quarantine after developing fever, sore throat; COVID-19 test tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 08: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantineafter displaying symptoms of fever and cough since yesterday afternoon. He will undergo a COVID-19 test tomorrow morning.

Kejriwal has isolated himself after doctors advised him to wait for a day before testing for coronavirus. All meeting of Delhi government stand cancelled today.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced the opening of shopping malls, places of worship, and restaurants in the national capital.

"Places of worship, malls, restaurants shall open in Delhi as per the Centre's guidelines. However, banquet halls and hotels will remain closed," the Delhi CM had announced.

He had also said that if the need arises, hotels and banquet halls may be converted into hospitals in the near future.

He had also announced the opening of Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday.

In an order issued to all private hospitals identified for the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government has asked them to provide their schedule of charges for treatment of the virus to the Directorate General of Health services, Delhi and the same is also to be displayed at conspicuous places in their hospitals.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh cases.

A total of 51 fatalities were reported on June 6, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between May 8 and June 5.

There are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have migrated, the bulletin said.