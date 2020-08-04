Arvind Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore cheque to family of Corona warrior Dr Joginder Chaudhary

YouTube
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 04: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with the family of Corona warrior Late Dr. Joginder Chaudhary and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as financial assistance.

    CM Arvind Kejriwal provides Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the family of Corona warrior Dr Joginder Chaudhary

    After a month-long struggle, 27-year-old Dr. Chaudhary succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus Delhi last week. Dr. Chaudhary had been battling the infection since June 28 after he was tested positive a day earlier.

    While meeting the family of Dr. Chaudhary at his residence CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to Dr. Chaudhary's sacrifice and sacrifice for the people of Delhi. He also said that the Delhi government will do whatever it can to support the family of Dr Chaudhary.

    "Our Corona Warrior Dr. Joginder Chaudhary, posted in Delhi Government Hospital, served the patients by putting his life at stake. Dr. Chaudhary had passed away recently due to corona infection, today I met his family and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore as financial assistance. Will help the family in every possible way," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    During the COVID pandemic, the doctors are treating patients day and night without caring for their lives. Dr. Chaudhary was one such COVID warrior of Delhi. The relentless work of the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other medical officers have worked significantly as the number of cases is coming down every day. The positivity rate and the number of deaths have also come down in the capital.

    CM Arvind Kejriwal provides Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the family of Corona warrior Dr Joginder Chaudhary

    Dr. Chaudhary was a junior resident and worked on an ad hoc basis at the Delhi government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Medical Hospital and College since October 2019. He worked in the flu clinic and then in its casualty ward until he developed a fever on June 23. Four days later, he also tested positive and was admitted to a hospital, where he complained about the difficulty in breathing. A day later, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP).

