Arvind Kejriwal directs officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 testing guidelines

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 testing guidelines. According to the guidelines, if a patient's antigen test comes out negative but the person shows symptoms, the RT-PCR test must be done on the patient.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal posted a tweet saying that some hotels that were attached to hospitals to increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients are now being released.

    "In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released," Kejriwal tweeted.

    Kejriwal also hailed the new employment portal launched by the administration and said he is glad to learn that the "it is proving useful to both job-seekers and businesses looking for workforce".

    "On the jobs portal that we announced yesterday, 4294 employers have registered so far and have posted 1,00,903 vacancies. 1,89,879 job seekers have applied. I am so glad that so many employers are coming forward. I really hope many people get jobs thro this initiative," Kejriwal posted a tweet on Tuesday.

    Earlier, the Delhi Hight Court asked the Kejriwal government why it was going with the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), which has a high rate of false-negative results, as the primary test for COVID-19 infection.

    The court directed the government to "strictly" follow the guidelines as issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and not according to its own interpretation.

    coronavirus pandemic arvind kejriwal

