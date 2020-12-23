Arvind Kejriwal asks officials to start distributing e-health cards at earliest

It appears third wave of COVID19 in Delhi is now ending: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed officials to start the distribution of e-health cards at the earliest and implement the health information management system (HIMS) by mid 2021.

Under HIMS, various features such as a web portal and a mobile app will be launched to store database of health details of the residents of Delhi.

In a meeting to review the ambitious HIMS project, Kejriwal asked officials to finalise the tender for issuing of the e-health cards and select a vendor by February 2021, said a Delhi government statement.

The Delhi government has planned to issue QR code based e-health cards to the people of the city to identify and track demographic and basic clinical details of individuals. The residents of Delhi will be mapped for all eligible schemes and programmes through the card that will be integrated with HIMS, said the statement.

Physical cards with QR codes will be distributed to each person after physical verification. Also, a provision will be made for issuing modified or duplicate cards at the request of the people, it said.

The HIMS will be implemented by August 2021 in all the Delhi government hospitals, it said.

The system seeks to target the healthcare delivery process by integrating all the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes, it said.

"The chief minister directed the officials to ensure that the tender of the health card is finalised at the earliest and the vendor is selected by February 2021. He also instructed to ensure that the distribution of the health cards is started at the earliest," said the statement.

The health department officials said work is being done according to schedule. The vendor will be selected by February 2021 and the system will be implemented by August 2021, it said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain expressed satisfaction over the "speedy" work on HIMS, e-health card, and healthcare helpline, and directed officials to complete the project within the given time frame.

Health department officials said that about 46 companies participated in the pre-bid conference of HIMS on December 21. The request for proposal (RFP) of the project has been procured by 25 companies and some more are in the process.

The last date for submission of bids and bid evaluation is January 19, 2021, while the vendor selection process is February 20, 2021. The selected service provider company will maintain HIMS till January 2026, it said.

A centralised centre will be set up to implement the system. In the first level, the centre operator will receive people's calls and messages. The operator will give the relevant information to the caller and finally a report will be made, it said.

In the second level, the Delhi government doctors and an expert will give the patients an appointment. In case of emergency, they will immediately accept the calls of the patients, to resolve their issues, added the statement.