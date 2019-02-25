  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arunachal Pradesh violence: What is Permanent Residence Certificate?

    By
    |

    Itanagar, Feb 25: Violence erupted in Arunachal Pradesh over the issue of Permanent Residence Certificate to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APSTs) living in the Namsai and Changlang districts and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar.

    Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. PTI file photo
    Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. PTI file photo

    Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings were demanding Permanent Residence Certificate. Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam. The protests spread despite a state government assurance that they had deferred the plan to give them PRC.

    According to reports, the demand by these communities for PRC, recognising them as residents of the state, is long-standing, but is opposed by powerful groups.

    Also Read | 10 companies of ITBP dispatched to control violence in Arunachal

    On violence over Permanent Residence Certificate matter, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said, " On the night of 22 Feb, I had clarified through media&social media that govt won't hold further discussions over this. Today also,an order has been issued via Chief Secy that we won't take up PRC matter."

    What is Permanent Residence Certificate?

    The State Government of Arunachal Pradesh issues the domicile certificate otherwise called as Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to the residents of the state who stayed therein over a period. Those citizens who are not currently residing in the state but are sure of permanently staying therein can also apply for it.

    Besides the permanent residence certificate, the State also offers Temporary Residence Certificate (TRC) for those who reside in the State on a temporary basis. In this article, we look at the procedure of obtaining Arunachal Pradesh Permanent Residence Certificate in detail.

    Purpose of the Certificate:

    Permanent Residence Certificate is a legal document that serves as an evidence of residence and thus must be submitted wherever a residence proof is required. Some of the purposes are mentioned below.

    • Permanent Residence Certificate should be produced in many situations such as admission in educational organisations, job reservation under specific quotas especially for government jobs, etc. to get local preferences.
    • To apply for ration card permanent residence certificate is a vital and mandate document.
    • To avail the provisions of various schemes of the state or to claim scholarships of the State, permanent residence certificate is essential.

    Read more about:

    arunachal pradesh tribes pema khandu

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue