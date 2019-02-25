Arunachal Pradesh violence: What is Permanent Residence Certificate?

Itanagar, Feb 25: Violence erupted in Arunachal Pradesh over the issue of Permanent Residence Certificate to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APSTs) living in the Namsai and Changlang districts and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar.

Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings were demanding Permanent Residence Certificate. Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam. The protests spread despite a state government assurance that they had deferred the plan to give them PRC.

According to reports, the demand by these communities for PRC, recognising them as residents of the state, is long-standing, but is opposed by powerful groups.

On violence over Permanent Residence Certificate matter, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said, " On the night of 22 Feb, I had clarified through media&social media that govt won't hold further discussions over this. Today also,an order has been issued via Chief Secy that we won't take up PRC matter."

What is Permanent Residence Certificate?

The State Government of Arunachal Pradesh issues the domicile certificate otherwise called as Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to the residents of the state who stayed therein over a period. Those citizens who are not currently residing in the state but are sure of permanently staying therein can also apply for it.

Besides the permanent residence certificate, the State also offers Temporary Residence Certificate (TRC) for those who reside in the State on a temporary basis. In this article, we look at the procedure of obtaining Arunachal Pradesh Permanent Residence Certificate in detail.

Purpose of the Certificate:

Permanent Residence Certificate is a legal document that serves as an evidence of residence and thus must be submitted wherever a residence proof is required. Some of the purposes are mentioned below.

Permanent Residence Certificate should be produced in many situations such as admission in educational organisations, job reservation under specific quotas especially for government jobs, etc. to get local preferences.

To apply for ration card permanent residence certificate is a vital and mandate document.

To avail the provisions of various schemes of the state or to claim scholarships of the State, permanent residence certificate is essential.