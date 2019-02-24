Arunachal Pradesh: Mob burns Deputy CM’s house, curfew imposed

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Itanagar, Feb 24: A curfew was imposed after Protesters in Arunachal Pradesh burnt down the bungalow of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein's multi-storeyed private residence as anger and unrest continues against the state government in Itanagar.

Chowna Mein was moved out from state capital Itanagar and shifted to Namsai district early Sunday morning. His residence was under attack and being ransacked despite the fact that the Army has been called in on since February 21.

Separate groups of people also advanced toward Chief Minister Pema Khandu's private residence apart from vandalising the city's main police station and the office of the deputy commissioner.

Violence erupted ever since the government's move to provide permanent resident certificates (PRC) to six non-tribal communities living in the Frontier State for decades, appeared to have subsided after Khandu announced on February 22 night that the PRC issue would not be discussed during the ongoing Assembly session.

Citizenship rights that have turned entire North East into a region of protests for different considerations, have led to violence, tear gas, firing. The state has lost connectivity with an internet clampdown, and curfew that has been extended till Monday until further orders.

CM Pema Khandu has been unable to control the situation, with tear gas unable to quell the stone pelting mobs opposing the citizenship rights to the six communities that many see as being non-indigenous. This despite the fact that these groups have been living on the Arunachal side of the border for centuries, as well as in Assam.