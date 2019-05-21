  • search
    Arunachal Pradesh MLA, 10 others gunned down by NSCN militants

    Itanagar, May 21: At least 11 persons, including a sitting MLA of Arunachal Pradesh were gunned down by suspected NSCN (IM) militants in Tirap district on Tuesday.

    According to the reports, the incident took place around 11:30 am at Bogapani, nearly 25 km from district headquarters Khonsa in south-eastern Arunachal Pradesh when the convoy of MLA was attacked.

    File photo of Tirong Aboh
    Tirong Aboh, the deceased MLA was also the NPP candidate for the Khonsa West assembly seat. Polling for 60 assembly seats along with the two Lok Sabha seats in the state took place on April 11. National People's Party is part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance.

    "Extremely shocked by unfortunate incident of killing of Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh along with several others by insurgents," tweeted Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

    "The NPP strongly condemns the brutal attack on Shri Tirong Aboh and his family and his security personnels" (sic.), tweeted Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP Chief.

    "The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge (Home Minister) @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia (Narendra Modi) to take action against those responsible for such attack," he said.

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh offered condolences and assured action. "Shocked and anguished by the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh ji, his family & others in Arunachal Pradesh," Mr Singh tweeted.

    "It is an outrageous attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the North East. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 18:29 [IST]
