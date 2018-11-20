Arunachal Pradesh Lottery results LIVE

The Arunachal Pradesh Lottery results will be declared today. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

There are two draws today. One Arunachal Pradesh state lottery result will be declared at 4 pm, while the second one would be declared at 5.30 pm.

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Labhlaxmi Taurus Result 20-11-2018:

The results would be available from 4 pm onwards. The first prize is 10,000.

The second prize is Rs 1,000, 3rd, Rs 500 and 4th is Rs 300. The 5th and 6th prizes are Rs 201 and Rs 100 respectively. The results once declared will be available on https://lotteryresult.in/arunachal-pradesh/arunachal-pradesh-state-lottery-result-labhlaxmi-taurus-20-11-2018/145210

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Mumbailaxmi Laxman Result 20-11-2018"

The results would be available from 5.30 pm onwards. The first to 6th prizes are as follows:

1st Prize: 10,000/-

2nd Prize 2,000/-

3rd Prize 1,000/-

4th Prize 501/-

5th Prize 200/-

6th Prize 100/-

The results will be available on https://lotteryresult.in/arunachal-pradesh/arunachal-pradesh-state-lottery-result-mumbailaxmi-laxman-20-11-2018/145218