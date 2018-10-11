Arunachal Pradesh: IAF chopper with 16 onboard makes emergency landing

Tezpur (Assam), Oct 11: An MI-17 helicopter of the IAF with 16 Air Force personnel on board on Thursday made an emergency landing in West Tuting of Arunachal Pradesh near India-China border due to technical problem, officials said.

The chopper was on routine sortie from Jorhat to West Tuting, IAF PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said. He said all the 16 Indian Air Force personnel on board were safe. The technical snag occurred when the chopper was returning from West Tuting, he said.

PTI