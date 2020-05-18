  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arunachal Pradesh govt extends night curfew till May 31

    By PTI
    |

    Itanagar, May 18: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday extended night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am till May 31 to contain COVID-19 pandemic, an official said here.

    The state government also urged the business community to cooperate with the administration and ensures strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SoPs) like compulsory wearing of masks, use of sanitizer and social distancing while running their business.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Talking to reporters, Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom said that the earlier order of opening of shops alternately on left and right sides of the NH-415 would continue to be in force in the state capital till the end of the lockdown.

    Lockdown 4.0: Cabs, buses, private offices allowed in Delhi; No salons

    Highlighting about the quarantine facilities in the capital region, the DC informed that the Police

    Training Centre (PTC) quarantine facility at Banderdewa has the capacity to accommodate 444 persons and at present 119 people are staying in the centre.

    The state government has also set up paid quarantine centres in the capital by requisitioning 34 hotels at Itanagar and Naharlagun having a total of 608 rooms, the DC said.

    Moreover, Dulom added, the BPL complex at Lekhi, near here, would start functioning as quarantine facility in a few days which would be able to accommodate 200 persons initially and a total of 570 persons once the whole complex is made ready.

    We are expecting around 350 stranded students coming from various states to the capital region, the DC added.

    Dulom appealed to all not to venture out of their homes unless very urgent especially, senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10 yrs of age and pregnant women.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus arunachal pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue