Arunachal on the boil over PRC: 2 dead, CM forms Commissioner level probe committee

Itanagar, Feb 25: Arunachal Pradesh, which is otherwise a peaceful state, remained on the edge over the proposal to grant permanent resident certificate (PRC)s to six communities despite the state government's decision to not accept the recommendations of a high-level committee.

The protests across the state began on Friday after the Joint High Power Committee (JHPC) recommended that Schedule Tribe (ST) status be accorded to six communities who are not native to Arunachal Pradesh but have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts for decades.

"I have given directives that a detailed investigation is essential. Government's stand over PRC is clear, in spite of that there were incidents of violence. I have formed a commissioner level investigating committee. It is necessary for the truth to come before public," news agency ANI quoted Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu as saying.

"We feel that there is somebody's hands behind these incidents. Arunachal Pradesh is otherwise a peaceful state," he added.

On Sunday evening, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also the Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh, said that the state government has decided to not accept the recommendations of a high-level committee to grant permanent resident certificates to six communities, and blamed the Congress for "instigating" a section of people.

On Sunday the protesters set ablaze the private residence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ransacked the office of the deputy commissioner of Itanagar, attacked the Itanagar Police Station and set ablaze many vehicles. Late on Sunday evening the Central government dispatched 1,000 paramilitary personnel to help maintain law and order.

On Saturday, the authorities had clamped indefinite curfew in Itanagar and Naharlagun, after stone-pelting by protesters led to injuries to 35 people, including 24 police personnel. The Army conducted flag marches in Itanagar and Naharlagun on Saturday as well as Sunday.

Internet services were suspended in Itanagar and Naharlagun. With all markets, petrol pumps and shops closed and most of the ATMs running out of cash, normal life was thrown out of gear in the state capital.

On Friday, the police fired upon protesters when they were trying to enter the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, leaving one civilian and a police officer of superintendent rank injured.