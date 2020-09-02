Arunachal Assembly Speaker writes to Union Minister about 'erratic' BSNL service

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Itanagar, Sep 02: Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona has apprised Union Communication and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad about the "erratic" BSNL network at Shi-Yomi his home district, and requested him for resolving the issue.

The Speaker, in a letter to Prasad on Tuesday, said Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) service in Shi-Yomi district is "erratic" as a result of which people are facing problems.

In the letter, Sona said the newly created Shi-Yomi district which shares border with China is presently covered with BSNL 2G mobile services connected through satellite in Mechukha, Tato and Monigong respectively. However, due to poor signal and heavy congestion, the BSNL subscribers are unable to communicate smoothly with their contacts.

"The government establishments including central, state and defence personnel completely depend on BSNL network service for communication and office works," the letter said, adding that due to heavy congestion and signal problems, the office works as well as other important usages "suffers a lot".

Even there is no internet service in the district, the Speaker said in his letter. Sona requested the Union minister to approve adequate fund for laying of optical fibre network up to Mechukha and Monigong to ensure 4G connectivity in the area for better and improved connectivity.

As laying of optical fibre network may take some time, the Speaker requested Prasad for approval of upgradation of the bandwidth of the existing 2G mobile service in the district to 3G, for the time being, to overcome the network issues.