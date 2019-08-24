Arun Jaitley's complete family tree explained

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 18: Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister and a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), passed away on Saturday. He was 66.

Arun Jaitley was unwell for a large part of the last two years. In 2018, he underwent a kidney transplant surgery, following which he was put under isolation.

After BJP-led NDA came to power with PM Modi as the premier, Jaitley had excused himself from the Cabinet. He wanted to take a break, citing health issues. The former defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman was assigned the finance ministery portfolio.

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Let us now look at lesser-known facts about Arun Jaitley that you probably didn't know:

Jaitley was born on December 1952 to Maharaj Kishen Jaitley (lawyer) and Ratan Prabha Jaitley (social activist).

The former finance minister completed his schooling from St. Xavier's School, New Delhi.

He later joined Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi (North Campus) and pursued graduation.

In 1974, he became the president of University of Delhi. He contested as an ABVP candidate in a varsity earlier dominated by Congress.

During the imposition of Emergency in 1975, he was arrested after organizing the first protest against the move. He underwent imprisonment for 19 months in the Tihar Jail.

He wanted to become a CA in his younger days.

After practising in the High Court, and the Supreme Court, he became a senior advocate in 1990.

Jaitley joined BJP in 1980. Earlier, he had been serving as an ABVP member.

In 1982, Jaitley married to Sangeeta Jaitley, daughter of Giridhar Lal Dogra and Shakuntala Dogra.

In 1983, he became a father after his wife gave birth to a daughter Sonali Jaitley, who is now a lawyer. Sonali tied the knot with businessman and lawyer Jaish Bakshi at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on December 7, 2015.

Jaitley became the father of a son in 1989. He was named Rohan Jaitley who is also a lawyer. His marriage has been postponed citing Jaitley's ill health.

Jaitley was appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1990. He was entrusted the Bofors case, which had shaken the collective conscience of the nation then.

Brilliant lawyer, astute politician, Modi's go-to man - Arun Jaitley

Jaitley became the member of the national executive of the BJP in 1991.

He also did the paperwork for the Bofors Scandal investigations.

Since June 2009, he has stopped practising law.

He had never contested any direct election until 2014 when he contested the General Elections from the Amritsar seat and lost to Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh.

He is the uncle of actors Akshay Dogra and Riddhi Dogra.

He was the 1st person to suggest the name of Narendra Modi for the post of the Prime Minister of India.

Important Positions Arun Jaitley held:

From 26 May,2014 to 14 May, 2018 - Finance Minister

From 13 March, 2017 to 3 September, 2017 - Minister of Defence

From 26 May, 2014 to 14 May, 2018 - Minister of Corporate Affairs

From 9 November, 2014 to 5 July, 2016 - Minister of Information and

Broadcasting

From 3 June, 2009 to 26 May, 2014 - Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha

From 2000 to 2002 and 2003 to 2004 - Minister of Law and Justice

From 26 May, 2014 to 2 April, 2018 - Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha

Since April, 2018 - Rajya Sabha member

Some interesting facts about Arun Jaitley:

Date of Birth: 28 December 1952

Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Hobbies Reading

Favourite Politician: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Does Arun Jaitley Smoke?: Not Known

Does Arun Jaitley Drink Alcohol?: Not Known

No doubt, the contribution of Arun Jaitley to the BJP and the government for over two decades is not forgettable. He has been one of the main strategists for the party.