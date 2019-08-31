Arun Jaitley's statute to be install in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 31: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced to install Former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley's statue in the state. CM Kumar also said that Jaitley's birth anniversary will every year be celebrated as a state function.

On August 27, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had decided to rechristen Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The renaming will take place on September 12 at a function where a stand at the Kotla will be named after India captain Virat Kohli as announced earlier.

Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: "It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud."

Earlier, Nitish Kumar expressing his deep sorrow over the demise of former Union minister Arun Jaitley had announced a two-day state mourning in Bihar.

Gambhir wants Delhi Sports Complex named after Jaitley, writes to Lt Governor

As soon as the news about Jaitley's death reached the state capital, the CM canceled his scheduled programmes at Gaya and went to Delhi to pay his last respects to the veteran BJP leader. Arun Jaitley breathed his last at Delhi's AIIMS on August 24, 2019. He was 66.