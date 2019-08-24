  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arun Jaitley's demise saddens Bollywood stars to sports personalities

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Many eminent politicians passed away in recent times within a span of thirty to thirty-five days. On July the sudden death of Delhi's former chief minister Sheila Dikshit that left the entire nation in shock, former Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise on August 6 has left the nation to mourn and now the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jailtley on Saturday has again spread grief nationwide.

    Arun Jaitleys demise saddens Bollywood stars to sports personalities
    Arun Jaitley's demise saddens Bollywood stars to sports personalities

    Many, eminent personalities have expressed their condolence for the family of former FM.

    How can Bollywood stay behind, since the news of Jaitley's death broke out many Bollywood celebs took on to twitter to express their grief over the shocking news. Beside this, many sports personalities also have expressed their sincere condolences to the Jaitley family some have recalled some instances spent with the BJP stalwart. Bollywood stars- actor Varun Dhawan, Gul Panag, Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Deshmukh, veteran singer Asha Bhonsle, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, actor Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar and many more eminent personalities wrote on twitter.

    RIP Arun Jaitley: Rare pictures of BJP's trusted troubleshooter

    Here is some of those tweets:

    Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones."

    Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also paid condolences. She said, "Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family."

    Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar wrote, "#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones..."

    Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his grief with this tweet.

    More ARUN JAITLEY News

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley bollywood sports

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue