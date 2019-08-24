Arun Jaitley's demise saddens Bollywood stars to sports personalities

New Delhi, Aug 24: Many eminent politicians passed away in recent times within a span of thirty to thirty-five days. On July the sudden death of Delhi's former chief minister Sheila Dikshit that left the entire nation in shock, former Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise on August 6 has left the nation to mourn and now the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jailtley on Saturday has again spread grief nationwide.

Many, eminent personalities have expressed their condolence for the family of former FM.

How can Bollywood stay behind, since the news of Jaitley's death broke out many Bollywood celebs took on to twitter to express their grief over the shocking news. Beside this, many sports personalities also have expressed their sincere condolences to the Jaitley family some have recalled some instances spent with the BJP stalwart. Bollywood stars- actor Varun Dhawan, Gul Panag, Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Deshmukh, veteran singer Asha Bhonsle, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, actor Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar and many more eminent personalities wrote on twitter.

Here is some of those tweets:

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones."

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also paid condolences. She said, "Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family."

Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family. — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 24, 2019

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar wrote, "#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones..."

#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones....🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his grief with this tweet.

But under his leadership at the DDCA, many players including me got a chance to represent India. He listened to needs of the players & was a problem solver. Personally shared a very beautiful relationship with him. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. Om Shanti https://t.co/Kl4NpprR6W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

Saddened to hear about #ArunJaitley .

Always looked up to him for his eloquence. And the manner in which he articulated his point of view and his mastery of all things legal.

A loss for the country. May the Almighty give his family strength to bear this untimely loss 🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 24, 2019

"Disheartened to hear about #ArunJaitley Ji's demise. He will always be remembered as a dynamic visionary who was instrumental in shaping new India. Om Shanti 🙏" : #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/5U15Cq0ued — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 24, 2019

Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

#ripArunJaitley thank u for everything u will be missed sir. Condolences to the family — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 24, 2019

Gone too soon. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Arun Jaitley Ji. He will always be remembered for his landmark economic initiatives that have helped the nation push itself forward. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 24, 2019