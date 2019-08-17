Arun Jaitley remains critical, top BJP leaders rush to AIIMS

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 17: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to AIIMS on August 9, continuous to be in critical condition.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AIIMS on Friday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is stated to be "critical".

Jaitley's health update: Former FM critical but stable

The President visited the hospital around noon, while Shah and Adityanath visited AIIMS around 11.15 pm.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit last week after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment at the cardio-neuro centre, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health since the day he was admitted.

Jaitley had been an important part in Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure as prime minister. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill-health.