    Arun Jaitley raises 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' slogan in his Agenda 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a new facebook blog on Thursday highlighted the achievement of the NDA government in the last 5 years in various sectors, along with outlining the vision for the next government if BJP comes back to power.

    Arun Jaitley

    He also revealed the BJP's slogan for 2019: "Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai" - 'Modi makes it possible'.

    Agenda 2019 - Part - 4 : Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated during the last five years his indefatigability by literally working round the clock. Not only has he proved to be a quick learner, adapting easily to foreign policy, economic and strategic issues, but his clarity and determination have also facilitated quick decisions making even in complicated matters," Jaitley said.

    On policy issues, he sits for hours together with his team, Ministers and officers of various departments of the Government and takes a decision in relation to important matters. He sets targets only to beat them. His image as a doer is now recognised by most Indians. Many India observers across the world have marvelled with India's pace of taking decisions and implementing them," he added.

    The BJP, therefore, has chosen an effective slogan for the forthcoming elections "Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai" - 'Modi makes it possible'.

    Some of the important landmarks in this direction could be summed up below:

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
