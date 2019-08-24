Huge loss to nation: Top leaders pay tributes to Arun Jaitley

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 24: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi. He was 66. Tributes from leaders across the spectrum and people from different walks of life have started to pour in.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12.07 pm on August 24," AIIMS said in its statement.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

GST to demonetisation: What Jaitley said on these two major decisions

President Ram Nath Kovind: Extremely saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building.

Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding.



His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Arun Jaitley was a "political giant" and a towering intellectual. PM Modi said passing away of Arun Jaitley is very saddening.

With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah dubs Arun Jaitley's demise "personal loss". Shah has also cut short his Hyderabad trip over the passing away of the former Finance Minister of India.

अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है।



उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation.



He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley⁩. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019

No words can describe the loss of Shri @arunjaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 24, 2019

No words can describe the loss of Shri @arunjaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 24, 2019

Congress President Sonia Gandhi shares a condolence message for Shri Arun Jaitley.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi shares a condolence message for Shri Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/19sEA2900u — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

"My mentor, friend, leader, Arun Jaitley is no more. A loss which can never be compensated," BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

"Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness over the demise of Jaitley and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".

Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.