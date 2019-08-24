  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huge loss to nation: Top leaders pay tributes to Arun Jaitley

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi. He was 66. Tributes from leaders across the spectrum and people from different walks of life have started to pour in.

      Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66

      "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12.07 pm on August 24," AIIMS said in its statement.

      Arun Jaitley
      Arun Jaitley

      Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

      Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

      GST to demonetisation: What Jaitley said on these two major decisions

      President Ram Nath Kovind: Extremely saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Arun Jaitley was a "political giant" and a towering intellectual. PM Modi said passing away of Arun Jaitley is very saddening.

      Home Minister Amit Shah dubs Arun Jaitley's demise "personal loss". Shah has also cut short his Hyderabad trip over the passing away of the former Finance Minister of India.

      Congress President Sonia Gandhi shares a condolence message for Shri Arun Jaitley.

      "My mentor, friend, leader, Arun Jaitley is no more. A loss which can never be compensated," BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

      "Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

      West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness over the demise of Jaitley and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".

      Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

      More ARUN JAITLEY News

      Read more about:

      arun jaitley

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue