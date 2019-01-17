  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Arun Jaitley in New York for cancer treatment, may miss budget

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Finance minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to present the federal budget on February 1, as he has flown to the United States for cancer treatment.

    Arun Jaitley in New York for cancer treatment, may miss budget

    Jaitley has already left for New York for treatment of soft tissue cancer in his thigh, a type of tumour which can spread to other parts of the body quickly.

    A Press Trust of India report said Jaitley suddenly left for New York on Sunday night for a "regular medical check-up".

    His ailment comes as bad news for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the general election is due by May. Jaitley was supposed to present the BJP-led government's sixth budget in about two weeks but it seems that another minister may have to perform the job. Moreover, Jaitley was recently assigned to be the BJP's publicity head.

    Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed his support for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a time when the Minister is in the U.S. for medical treatment.

    "I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr. Jaitley," Gandhi tweeted.

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley new york cancer treatment budget 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue