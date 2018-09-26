Arun Jaitley hails Aadhaar verdict, says Congress cuts 'sorry figure'

New Delhi, Sep 26: Terming the SC verdict as a "historic order", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Aadhaar's concept has been accepted after judicial review. We welcome this decision of the Supreme Court."

"Everyone who has been criticizing Aadhaar should understand that they cannot defy technology. The mainstream should accept changes, one can understand the fringe being against," Jaitley said. Upping the ante against the Congress, he said, "The Congress cuts a very sorry figure here, they had introduced the idea but they did not know what to do with it."

"Congress introduced the idea and did not know what to do with it. Even during tabulation, it was unclear what it was going to be used for. The concept is when you want benefits, you need some identification. Haven't read the full text on the verdict. We will study it in detail. We were breaking new ground. While doing so, we were entering uncharted areas. What are the dos and dont's," Jailey further said.

"An Estimated 122 crore people have Aadhaar card. Our estimation is that by identifying beneficial of government schemes and ensuring non duplication, we are saving 90,000 crore every year. The amount of money being spent on new/old schemes have resulted in revenue collection. We have made all of that tech based," said Arun Jaitley.

"The money left from old schemes, through Aadhaar, we hope to serve the poor better. Tech as a tool of governance as instrument of revenue collection, is a concept no one can deny and Supreme Court, after reviewing this has held it constitutionally valid," he added.

In a 4:1 verdict, the Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, but with conditions.

The majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution Bench has ruled that there is no need to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones, but held that Aadhaar could be passed as a money bill.