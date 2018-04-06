Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, will undergo surgery today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday where he is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant operation on Saturday.

A kidney transplant operation is scheduled for tomorrow and all formalities for a donor kidney have been completed.

A committee of 10 doctors has been formed to look into the operation and care. The Minister was admitted to the VVIP ward in the cardio-neuro building.

The finance minister has been suffering from a kidney ailment and hasn't returned to office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Confirming his medical condition, Jaitley on Thursday tweeted stating that he was being treated for kidney-related problems and certain infections.

"I am, therefore, currently working from a controlled environment at home. The future course of treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he said.

Jaitley was brought to the hospital for "finishing formalities for a donor kidney" ahead of the surgery.

In September 2014 Jaitely underwent a gastric bypass surgery for diabetes management in a private hospital.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day