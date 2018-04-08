Arun Jaitley admitted in AIIMS likely to undergo Kidney transplant surgery today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is suffering from a kidney ailment and is likely to undergo a surgery on Sunday at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. Jaitley, 65, will be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, news agency PTI reported.

The minister has been under observation at AIIMS, and was hospitalised on Friday. He has not been attending office since Monday and even skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. 53 out of the 58 newly-elected or re-elected members took oath of office during the last two days.

Jaitley was one of the five members who hasn't taken oath. Sources said Jaitley's present condition may be a fallout of the bariatric surgery he had undergone soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. He underwent the surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he then had to be shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

The minister, who suffers from chronic diabetes, had heart surgery several years ago. He is a key member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and presented his fifth and the present NDA government's final full budget on February 1.

(with PTI inputs)

