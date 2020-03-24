Article claiming Modi will declare financial emergency in India is fake

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: There is a news doing the rounds stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare emergency under Article 360 of the Indian Constitution.

An online website carried the news stating that the government will declare a financial emergency under Article 360 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Please be advised that the news is malicious and the government has no such plan, Prasar Bharti News Service has clarified. Please do not trust such messages as they are fake and malicious, Prasar Bharti also said.

What is Article 360:

Article 360 allows the Union Government to impose financial emergency in the nation. It is a law which allows the President on the advise of the Prime Minister and his council of ministers to impose a state of financial emergency where the centre will be conferred with powers to direct states on how to use financial resources.

"If the President is satisfied that a situation has arisen whereby the financial stability or credit of India or of any part of the territory thereof is threatened, he may by a Proclamation make a declaration to that effect," the Article says.