  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Article claiming Modi will declare financial emergency in India is fake

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: There is a news doing the rounds stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare emergency under Article 360 of the Indian Constitution.

    Article claiming Modi will declare financial emergency in India is fake

    An online website carried the news stating that the government will declare a financial emergency under Article 360 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Please be advised that the news is malicious and the government has no such plan, Prasar Bharti News Service has clarified. Please do not trust such messages as they are fake and malicious, Prasar Bharti also said.

    What is Article 360:

    Article 360 allows the Union Government to impose financial emergency in the nation. It is a law which allows the President on the advise of the Prime Minister and his council of ministers to impose a state of financial emergency where the centre will be conferred with powers to direct states on how to use financial resources.

    "If the President is satisfied that a situation has arisen whereby the financial stability or credit of India or of any part of the territory thereof is threatened, he may by a Proclamation make a declaration to that effect," the Article says.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi indian constitution coronavirus fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X