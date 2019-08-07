  • search
    Article 371(A) solemn commitment to people of Nagaland, assures Governor

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Nagaland Governor, R N Ravi, assured that the state would not face the Jammu & Kashmir situation and the people need not worry.

    Ravi made an official statement in the aftermath of the removal of Article 370, which grants special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the anxiety expressed by different sections of Naga about its implications on the north-eastern state.

    Nagaland Governor, R N Ravi
    In his message, Ravi while maintaining that some people have expressed apprehensions over the implications of development in Jammu & Kashmir on Nagaland, categorically assured the Naga people that they do not have to worry at all.

    Article 371(A) is a solemn commitment to the people of Nagaland. It is a sacred commitment. We are earnestly working to happily conclude the ongoing political process which is at a very advanced stage, affirmed Ravi.

    Explained: What is the Register for Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland

    Negotiations are currently on between the Centre and the insurgents groups to resolve the decades-old Naga political problem.

    Article 371 (A) states that no act of Parliament -- with respect to religious or social practices of the Nagas, their customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law, ownership and transfer of land and its resources -- shall apply to the state unless the Assembly decides by a resolution.

