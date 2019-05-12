  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Article 370 will be scrapped if BJP returns to power: Amit Shah

    By
    |

    Shimla, May 12: Asserting that Article 370 will be scrapped for sure if the BJP returns to power, Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Congress on the issue of national security.

    BJP president Amit Shah
    BJP president Amit Shah

    Addressing a rally at Chogan Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, Shah pointed out that Congress leader Sam Pitroda said instead of air strikes, "we should talk to militants".

    Shah said the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government did nothing when Pakistan beheaded five Indian soldiers but under Modi rule air strikes were carried out in Balakot.

    [Omar Abdullah slams Arun Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K's special status]

    Shah was campaigning in support of Kangra BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor and Hamirpur sitting MP Anurag Thakur. Citing former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's comment that there should be another prime minister for the state, Shah, as per a PTI report, said, "All this indicated their mindset but if the BJP comes to power again and Modi becomes prime minister, Article 370 will be removed for sure."

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in its manifesto promised the abrogation of Article 370 and annulment of Article 35A. Both have been contentious issues and parties in Jammu and Kashmir have warned against meddling with these provisions.

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 amit shah article 370

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue