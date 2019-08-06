Article 370 scrapped: Pakistan moving additional troops from Afghanistan to border

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 06: In an obvious reaction, Pakistan criticised the decision by the Indian government to scrap Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

    Even as the decision was announced, J&K remained on a high state of alert. The borders especially are being heavily guarded to prevent any misadventure by Pakistan.

    Intelligence reports say that Pakistan is likely to enhance the presence of its troops along the Indo-Pak border.

    What Pakistan is saying on scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

    There is a good chance that Pakistan may start moving additional troops from the border and this would mean it would pull out many of its men from Afghanistan. The Indian Army remains on a state of high alert as it expects that Pakistan would escalate tensions along the border.

    We are ready for any eventuality said a source to OneIndia. Security is high both along the border areas as well in J&K, the source said. The Intelligence Bureau has warned that some terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad or Hizbul Mujahideen would look to strike in the Valley.

    It may be recalled that recently, the IB had said that 5 terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad had sneaked into the Valley. They are planning on carrying out an attack ahead of August 15.

    In the run up to the decision to revoke Article 370, the Centre had rushed additional troops to J&K. Several leaders of the state too had been placed under house arrest ahead of the historic decision that was announced by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 5:43 [IST]
