YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Article 370 scrapped: Here is what has changed in J&K over a year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: It has been a year since the abrogation of Article 370. The government says that this decision has paved the way for development.

    The Union Home Ministry says that following the decision, the domicile law was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir to protect the interest of the people. MyGovIndia has prepared a set of slides, which indicate the progress that has been made in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the past one year.

    One Nation One Constitution:

    One Nation One Constitution:

    Discriminatory laws removed

    Jobs and Representation:

    Jobs and Representation:

    Reservation rules were amended to help those left out

    Domicile Certificates:

    Domicile Certificates:

    The rights of the residents were recognised

    Jobs for Youth

    Jobs for Youth

    A large recruitment drive was undertaken

    Empowerment:

    Empowerment:

    1.75 lakh Pahari speaking people got benefits.

    Supporting the Vulnerable:

    Supporting the Vulnerable:

    35 lakh people were supported

    Health Infrastructure:

    Health Infrastructure:

    Health emergency services were updated

    World Class Infrastructure:

    World Class Infrastructure:

    Rs 7,500 crore new outlay for infrastructure

    More ARTICLE 370 News

    Read more about:

    article 370 jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue