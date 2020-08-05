Article 370 scrapped: Here is what has changed in J&K over a year

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: It has been a year since the abrogation of Article 370. The government says that this decision has paved the way for development.

The Union Home Ministry says that following the decision, the domicile law was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir to protect the interest of the people. MyGovIndia has prepared a set of slides, which indicate the progress that has been made in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the past one year.

One Nation One Constitution: Discriminatory laws removed Jobs and Representation: Reservation rules were amended to help those left out Domicile Certificates: The rights of the residents were recognised Jobs for Youth A large recruitment drive was undertaken Empowerment: 1.75 lakh Pahari speaking people got benefits. Supporting the Vulnerable: 35 lakh people were supported Health Infrastructure: Health emergency services were updated World Class Infrastructure: Rs 7,500 crore new outlay for infrastructure