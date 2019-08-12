  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Article 370 scrapped as J&K was Muslim-dominated, says Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 12: Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the abrogation of Article 370, saying the saffron party would not have "snatched away" the special status had Jammu and Kashmir been a Hindu-dominated state.

    Alleging that BJP revoked the Article with its "muscle power", Chidambaram said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was unstable and that international news agencies were covering the unrest, but not Indian media houses.

    Article 370 scrapped as J&K was Muslim-dominated, says Chidambaram
    Congress leader P Chidambaram

    "...They (BJP) claim Kashmir is stable. Is it? Does it mean stable if Indian media houses don't cover the unrest in J&K?"

    Security at all time high as Lashkar, JeM look to strike at heartland

    He also took potshots at seven regional parties ruling in seven states, saying they did not cooperate against the BJP's move in the Rajya Sabha out of "fear".

    Expressing dissatisfaction over non-cooperation of opposition parties, Chidambaram said, "I know we do not have the majority in Lok Sabha, but had the seven parties (AIADMK, YSRCP, TRS, BJD, AAP, TMC, JDU) cooperated, the opposition would have been in majority in RS. This is something disappointing."

    TMC did a walkout, but what's the difference, he asked. Around 10,000 people protested in Soura in J and K is a truth, police action took place is truth and shootings happened during the stir is a truth" Chidambaram said at a public meeting held here to condemn the BJP's move.

    Chidambaram said that in the 70-year history of the nation, there has never been an example of a state being reduced to a Union Territory and it has always been the converse.

    "Today, Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a municipality...There are special provisions for other states under Article 371, why only J and K...This is because of religious fanaticism.

    If J&K was a Hindu dominated state, BJP would not have done this. They did it only because the region is dominated by Muslims," the former union minister alleged.

    "BJP is bragging of integrating Kashmir with muscle power," he added.

    Emphasising that there was never a conflict between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Chidambaram said, "Patel was never an RSS functionary. They (BJP) don't have any leader, they are stealing our leader. No matter who steals, history doesn't forget to whom the product belongs."

    Scrapping Article 370 will end terrorism in Kashmir: Amit Shah

    Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "selectively" talking about laws that do not apply for J&K on the day he addressed the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress leader said, "I can list out 90 other laws that apply to J&K."

    Terming Congress leaders who quit the party as of "18-carat" quality, Chidambaram said only those still staying with the grand old party are of 22 and 24-carat quality.

    More ARTICLE 370 News

    Read more about:

    article 370 jammu and kashmir union territory bjp

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue