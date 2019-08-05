Article 370 scrapped amid uproar; Check where do parties stand

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 05: In an announcement with massive repercussions for Kashmir, The Centre has announced that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K.

The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

Following the announcement Rajya Sabha witnessed massive uproar with opposition MPs protesting in the Well of the House. So far BSP, AAP, AIADMK, BJD, YSR Congress have supported the government's move. While NDA ally JDU walked out of the house Opposing the bill.

Let's take a look at how the parties stand now.

Congress: The grand-old party opposed the saying the "BJP has murdered Constitution".

JDU: The JD(U) on Monday strongly objected to the government's move to scrap Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution, saying this would be "detrimental to the national unity and integrity."

"Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked," KC Tyagi of the JDU was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday extended its support to the BJP-led Centre on its decision to scrap Article 370 - which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

AAP

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that his party supports the government's move on Kashmir.

YSRCP extends 'wholehearted' support

YSR Congress Party's Vijaysai Reddy says that his party "wholeheartedly" supports the Bill. "How can this country have two constitutions, how can the state have two separate flags, how can a Pakistani become a citizen of India by simply marrying a Kashmiri girl.

We had this in Jammu and Kashmir and how can Kashmiri girl becomes untouchable if she marries a boy from another part of the country. This is gender discrimination. The leaders of the country have been fighting since 1947 with the hope of unifying India. I am happy that the home minister has fulfilled this."

Assam's BDF party

Bodoland People's Front (BDF) Biswajit Daimary said that this is an important moment for the country. He said that if after 15 or 20 years, Jammu and Kashmir sees peace, statehood can be given back to the region. He further said that there are many communities in the northeast region which want separate states citing the example of Bodoland.

BJD also supports repealing of Article 370

BJD also supported the govt's move on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha. "I congratulate the Home Minister for taking up this move. Now the 130 crore people of India want Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to be made a part of India. BJD supports this move of the government.":

AIADMK

AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan expresses his party's support for the statutory resolution to abolish Article 370. The lawmaker said Article 370 was temprory, saying former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK chief Jayalalitha 'Amma' was for this.