Article 370 revoked: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah taken into preventive custody

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 05: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have reportedly been arrested , following the scrapping of Article 370.

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Rajya Sabha, on Monday, passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 which proposes to bifurcate the state into two union territories - Jammu & Kashmir as one and Ladakh as the other.

India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufi said on Monday after the government moved a resolution that Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. She said the government's unilateral decision "to scrap Article 370" is illegal and unconstitutional. It will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday morning moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state.