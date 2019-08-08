  • search
    Article 370 revoked: Mehbooba Mufti asks PDP MPs to resign, say reports

    Srinagar, Aug 08: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minsiter Mehbooba Mufti has reportedly asked her two MPs to resign from Parliament in a bid to register the protest againt the Union Goverment's decision to revoke Article 370.

    Kashmir is on the boil after the BJP-led government repealed contentious Article 70 which gives special status. Shorty after the announcement, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among four political leaders arrested on Monday, following the scrapping of Article 370. J&K People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari were also arrested.

    With Article 370 gone, how the lavish lifestyles of the Muftis, Abdullahs are set to end

    The Peoples Democratic Party, which was in an alliance with the BJP till the latter withdrew support in June 2018, has two members in the Upper House.

    The Indian government on Monday abolished provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

