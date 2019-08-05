For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Article 370 revoked updates: J&K loses its special status, bifurcated into two UTs
India
New Delhi, Aug 06: The government on Monday revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.
What is Article 370: An explainer
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 6, 2019 12:44 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:24 AM
What will happen to J&K now
Aug 6, 2019 12:23 AM
What Article 370 means
Aug 6, 2019 12:18 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:17 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:17 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:15 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:13 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:12 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:11 AM
Aug 6, 2019 12:11 AM
Aug 5, 2019 9:53 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:48 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:42 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:41 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:37 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:36 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:36 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:36 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:35 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:34 PM
Aug 5, 2019 9:34 PM
Aug 5, 2019 8:16 PM
Aug 5, 2019 8:16 PM
Aug 5, 2019 8:16 PM
Aug 5, 2019 8:02 PM
Read More