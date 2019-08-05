  • search
    Article 370 revoked updates: J&K loses its special status, bifurcated into two UTs

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 06: The government on Monday revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

    PDP chief

    What is Article 370: An explainer

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Aug 6, 2019 12:44 AM

    The US on Monday said it was "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Indian government and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

    Aug 6, 2019 12:24 AM

    What will happen to J&K now

    After Kashmir's special status is gone, people from anywhere in India be able to buy property and permanently settle in the state. A separate Union Territory will be created for Jammu & Kashmir with legislature, Amit Shah has revealed via a notification. Under the notificaiton, the Ladakh region is also being given the status of a Union Terrority, without legislature.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:23 AM

    What Article 370 means

    Under this article, the centre needs the state government's concurrence to apply laws — except in defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications. It means the state's residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians. As a result of this provision, Indian citizens from other states cannot purchase land or property in Jammu & Kashmir.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:18 AM

    No more 'do nishan, do samvidhan': Amit Shah tweets on Article 370 abrogation

    Aug 6, 2019 12:17 AM

    Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh meets J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, briefs him about security situation in state:

    Aug 6, 2019 12:17 AM

    Describing the revoking of Article 370 as a "black day" in the country's constitutional history, the Congress on Monday alleged that the government "dismembered" Jammu and Kashmir by "mischievously misinterpreting" articles in the Constitution.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:15 AM

    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Srinagar to handle situation on ground amid tension in Kashmir over Centre's decision to abolish Article 370, which gave special status to J&K.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:13 AM

    Amid jubilation by the BJP cadres over scrapping of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, the local party MLA on Monday said he has already begun the process of buying land in Kashmir. "I have initiated the process to buy land in Kashmir and have spoken to my friend Yasir there in this regard," said a jubilant Gorakhpur MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, celebrating the revocation of the controversial constitutional provision and distributing sweets.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:12 AM

    After the Centre scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Haryana Police on Monday issued an alert asking its officers to increase vigil at vulnerable places and take adequate steps for safety of Kashmiri people and students in the state.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:11 AM

    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the government decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was "a bold step to correct a historic wrong". Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move, the minister of steel tweeted, "Some people are made of nerves of steel and PM Shri @narendramodi ji truly personifies that." "Compliments to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon. HM Shri @AmitShah ji for taking a bold step to correct a historic wrong!" he said in another tweet.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:11 AM

    The Left parties on Monday lashed out at the government for revoking Article 370, saying that it was the "murder of democracy" and will serve to only to further "alienate" the people of the region. "What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the murder of democracy," CPI general secretary D Raja said. The CPI(M) termed the move an "attack" on the Constitution and held a protest along with other left parties against the move at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:53 PM

    SG Lone, People's Conference said,''It's one of the darkest days I or my ancestors have seen since 1957. I can’t believe that one fine day you get up&find that you've been robbed of your special status. Now you're a Union Territory. All powers have been taken away from you.''

    Aug 5, 2019 9:48 PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation to explain his government’s huge step to redefine and reorganize the state of Jammu and Kashmir after Parliament gives its approval later this week.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:42 PM

    Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of erstwhile Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, slammed current Pakistan PM Imran Khan. She said that Imran Khan was fooled by Donald Trump's talks about mediating in the Kashmir conflict and did not anticipate what India was planning. "You Mr Khan (Imran Khan) failed to anticipate what was coming and were either completely oblivious to the preparations that the Indian government was undertaking or were a part of that," Maryam said.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:41 PM

    Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora said,''Unfortunate that Article 370 is being converted into liberal vs conservative debate. Parties should put aside ideological fixations & debate what’s best for India’s sovereignty, peace in J&K, jobs for Kashmiri youth & justice for Kashmiri Pandits.''

    Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM

    Vinayak Bhaurao Raut, Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg says: "Unfortunately because crores of cases have been pending with the judiciary in the last many years, people are unable to get justice. Like there's a proposal to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court, there is a need to increase the number of judges in lower courts as well."

    Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM

    Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam informed J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik that there is no dearth of essential commodities in the valley and there is sufficient stocking of the same for over 3 months.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM

    J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening, reviewed prevailing security & law and order scenario in the State, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament. Advisor & Chief Secretary to Governor participated in the meeting.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:39 PM

    Lt. General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, and Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today. Governor was briefed about security in the State in the aftermath of development in the Parliament

    Aug 5, 2019 9:37 PM

    BJP Working President JP Nadda said,''This day will remain in the Parliament's history as the most glorious day. A historic blunder committed 70 years ago by members of the then constituent assembly that included leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru has been finally corrected.''

    Aug 5, 2019 9:36 PM

    ''This day will remain in the Parliament's history as the most glorious day. A historic blunder committed 70 years ago by members of the then constituent assembly that included leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru has been finally corrected,'' he further said.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:36 PM

    ''J&K is purely an internal matter of our country. Who is Pakistan to question us on that? If there is any issue that needs to be highlighted, it is the illegal occupation of parts of Kashmir by Pakistan, nothing else,'' Ram Madhav said.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:36 PM

    Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria (in file pic) summoned by Pakistani Foreign Secretary after resolution to revoke Article 370 was passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:35 PM

    Ram Madhav, BJP said,''The decision was taken keeping in mind the interest of people of J&K. I am sure people of the state will understand the intention behind this major decision. If troublemakers try to ferment trouble, law & order machinery will do its duty.''

    Aug 5, 2019 9:34 PM

    Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday issued directions for enhancing police presence in vulnerable areas and places frequented by Kashmiri people such as university campuses and markets in the national capital in the wake of revocation of Article 370, a top officer said. At a meeting with senior police officers, Patnaik asked them to sensitise field officers about the development and ensure that police presence was increased, he added.

    Aug 5, 2019 9:34 PM

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested. Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested. Some more arrests have been made, the officials said, without sharing details.

    Aug 5, 2019 8:16 PM

    Omar Abdullah taken into custody

    Aug 5, 2019 8:16 PM

    Home Minister Amit Shah Ji’s speech in the Rajya Sabha was extensive and insightful. It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear, PM Modi said.

    Aug 5, 2019 8:16 PM

    Dr. Vinay Thusoo, Jammu University said,''This is for info of all concerned that University shall remain closed on 6 Aug. University has also postponed all UG&PG exams&admission process that were to be held tomorrow. New schedule for admissions&dates for exams shall be notified later.''

    Aug 5, 2019 8:02 PM

    The news of the Indian government scrapping Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir received a mixed reaction from Kashmiri groups in the UK with some terming it as a "sad day" while others hailing it as a "historic day".

