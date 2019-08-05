Article 370 revoked updates: J&K loses its special status, bifurcated into two UTs

The Left parties on Monday lashed out at the government for revoking Article 370, saying that it was the "murder of democracy" and will serve to only to further "alienate" the people of the region. "What the government has done is regressive and will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the murder of democracy," CPI general secretary D Raja said. The CPI(M) termed the move an "attack" on the Constitution and held a protest along with other left parties against the move at Jantar Mantar on Monday.