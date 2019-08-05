For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Article 370 revoked Live: Debate welcome, but not uproar, says Amit Shah
India
New Delhi, Aug 06: The Union government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories will be taken up by the Lok Sabha today.
What is Article 370: An explainer
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 6, 2019 1:18 PM
Aug 6, 2019 1:16 PM
Aug 6, 2019 1:14 PM
Aug 6, 2019 12:23 PM
Aug 6, 2019 12:21 PM
Aug 6, 2019 12:20 PM
Aug 6, 2019 12:19 PM
Aug 6, 2019 12:19 PM
Aug 6, 2019 12:15 PM
Aug 6, 2019 11:34 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:32 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:32 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:30 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:27 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:26 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:24 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:24 AM
Aug 6, 2019 11:17 AM
Aug 6, 2019 10:52 AM
Aug 6, 2019 10:51 AM
Aug 6, 2019 10:44 AM
Aug 6, 2019 10:22 AM
Aug 6, 2019 10:01 AM
Aug 6, 2019 9:36 AM
Aug 6, 2019 9:18 AM
Aug 6, 2019 9:17 AM
Aug 6, 2019 9:17 AM
Read More