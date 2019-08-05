Article 370 revoked Live: Debate welcome, but not uproar, says Amit Shah

The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state. Without naming Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Monday told PTI, "We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control." Pakistan has condemned and rejected the Indian government's move and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter, which it called, India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.