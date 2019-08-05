Article 370 revoked Live: Debate welcome, but not uproar, says Amit Shah

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 06: The Union government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories will be taken up by the Lok Sabha today.

    Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    What is Article 370: An explainer

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Aug 6, 2019 1:18 PM

    Ruckus in Parliament of Pakistan as the Opposition objects to Prime Minister Imran Khan's absence from the joint session to hold a discussion on Kashmir. Session proceedings stopped even before starting as the Speaker left for his chamber, reports say.

    Aug 6, 2019 1:16 PM

    Ghulam Nabi Azad says those COngress leaders who are supporting the revocation of Article 370 do not know history.

    Aug 6, 2019 1:14 PM

    "National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives&violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its ppl,not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security" tweets Rahul Gandhi.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:23 PM

    I am in absolute support of the decision taken. It will help in integrating J&K into the mainstream. It is a historic decision. It should not be politicised. As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision, says Congress MLA Aditi Singh.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:21 PM

    Mr Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House is missing. He is arrested. We have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral, says DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:20 PM

    “Things lie in grey area as well, they cannot always be measured in black or white,” Tewari says.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:19 PM

    This bill is undemocratic. Even when Andhra Pradesh for bifurcated, the consent of people in power had been sought. According to the Section 3 of the Constitution, consultation with assembly should be done before changing boundaries of any state,” says Manish Tiwari.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:19 PM

    “What has Article 370 gives us? Jawaharlal Nehru forced Article 370 on India,” says BJP MP from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma.

    Aug 6, 2019 12:15 PM

    "Before taking the consent of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly, which doesn't exist, you cannot scrap Article 370. By imposing President's rule in the north eastern states, and using the rights of their Assemblies in the Parliament, you can scrap Article 371 too. What message are you sending to North-eastern states. What kind of precedence is this?" Congress's Manish Tiwari asks.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:34 AM

    Debate on this matter is welcome, but please do not resort to uproar, ruckus and chaos, says Shah.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:32 AM

    Shah explains that Article 370 itself empowers president to pass a resolution to declare in null and void.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:32 AM

    Phone services remain suspended in Kashmir.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:30 AM

    Opposition leaders interrupt Shah. A furious Shah says "Aap pehle mujhe suniye" (Please listen to me first).

    Aug 6, 2019 11:27 AM

    Describing the repealing of Article 370 as 'historic', Shah firmly asserted that the PoK is also integral part of India.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:26 AM

    During the debate on J&K Reorganisation Bill, in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari will speak for the Congress.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:24 AM

    PDP MP Mir Fayaz has been protesting against the govt order to repeal Article 370.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:24 AM

    Yesterday, J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes in favour and 61 votes in against. In the Lok Sabha, the BJP can comfortably pass the bill as it has numbers.

    Aug 6, 2019 11:17 AM

    HM Amit Shah moves resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha. Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill will also be moved in LS today.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:52 AM

    Also, Indian citizens were prohibited from purchasing land in the state. Replying to the debate on the issue in the House, Shah said there is no need for a Constitutional amendment and the President has already signed an executive order to abrogate Article 370.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:51 AM

    Under Article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed complete autonomy and the state legislature was free to draft its own laws except in the areas of communications, defense, finance, and foreign affairs.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:49 AM

    With J&K, Ladakh being made UTs, history text books would need a quick re-write

    With J&K, Ladakh being made UTs, history text books would need a quick re-write (Click on the image below to read full story)

    The government’s decision to repeal Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union territories would have huge implications.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:44 AM

    Prepping for any trouble in the state after the announcement, the centre moved 8,000 paramilitary troops from different parts of the country to Kashmir, in addition to nearly 35,000 personnel moved in the past week.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:30 AM

    J&K: A cadre change and why Centre will keep the local police under it

    J&K: A cadre change and why Centre will keep the local police under it (Click on the image below to read full story)

    Top Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that Jammu and Kashmir would follow the Puducherry model, while functioning as a Union Territory. Before this announcement was made, only the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Puducherry had a legislature.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:22 AM

    Sources on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post-revocation of Article 370: There is peace and normalcy in J&K. It has been event free, no agitations held. People also moving about for essential work, ANI reported while quoting sources.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:09 AM

    Will BJP now push for Uniform Civil Code?

    Will BJP now push for Uniform Civil Code? (CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO READ FULL ARTICLE)

    The decision by the BJP government to scrap Article 370 has been termed as a bold and historic move. Although the decision has been opposed tooth and nail by some in the Opposition, what was interesting was the ease with which the Bill to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories was passed in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is not in majority.

    Aug 6, 2019 10:01 AM

    Even while Jammu and Kashmir continue to be under prohibitory orders, with all internet and communication services suspended, Union Minister Amit Shah will move The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K, in Lok Sabha today.

    Aug 6, 2019 9:36 AM

    Jammu and Kashmir:

    Aug 6, 2019 9:18 AM

    Lok Sabha will today take up the bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    Aug 6, 2019 9:17 AM

    A US-based Muslim advocacy group has announced it will hold a protest in front of the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday against the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir The Indian government on Monday scrapped the article which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The group Sound Vision, which claims to be North America's pioneering Muslim media organisation, said demonstrations will also be held outside Indian consulates in New York and Chicago The 28-year-old organisation, in a message to its supporters, said, "Tomorrow at noon, there will be rallies in front of the Indian embassies and consulates of the following cities in the United States." "Please bring yourselves, your families, and your friends. It is crucial to show India that the world is watching and that we are with the Kashmiri people,”it said.

    Aug 6, 2019 9:17 AM

    The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state. Without naming Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Monday told PTI, "We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control." Pakistan has condemned and rejected the Indian government's move and vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter, which it called, India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.

