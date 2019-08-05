  • search
    Article 370 revoked: Here's what J&K politicians said; Omar warns of "dangerous consequences"

    Srinagar, Aug 05: Former Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti went on a tweeting spree immediately after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the Union Government's decision to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to J&K. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah issued a statement over revoking of Article 370 in which he warned of "far-reaching and dangerous consequences."

    Mufti launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government and went to the extent of saying that Centre's decision will have "catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent".

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    "GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks," Omar said. "Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned. The announcement was made after the entire state, particularly the Kashmir Valley, was turned into a garrison. Those of us who gave democratic voice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, are incarcerated as lakhs of armed security personnel have been put on the ground," Omar's statement said.

    PDP chief Mufti echoed similar views and said unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.

    "It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it's people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she tweeted.

    The BJP-led-government at the Centre on Monday decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that all provisions of Article 370 will be considered null and void.

    Shah's announcement in the Upper House came after meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
