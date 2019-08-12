Article 370 revoked: Govt asks Twitter to block 8 accounts

India

By Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Union Government reportedly asked Twitter to close eight accounts that were allegedly spreading false news regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers after the Centre revoked Artcle 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5. The situation in the Valley has been tense since the decision was taken. Some rumours were doing rounds that there were protests in the valley and the security forces resorted to firing.

The Union Home Ministry wrote to Twitter to block eight accounts which are Syed Ali Geelani - Voice of Kashmir (@kashmir787), MadihaShakil Khan (@Red4Kashmir), Arshad Sharif (@arsched), Mary Scully (@mscully94), Syed Ali Geelani (@sageelaniii), @sadaf2k19, and @RiazKha723, and @RiazKha61370907.

A News 18 report further quoted a Home Ministry official as saying that eight Twitter accounts have been spreading fake news and misinformation to disturb peace and calm in the Valley.

Earlier today, the authorities rejected reports claiming violence and casualities in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that "not a single bullet has been fired by the security agencies".

Today, Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir were peaceful, but the usual hustle and bustle of the festival was missing in the Valley where normal life has been paralysed following heavy security deployment since August 5.

IGO Kashmir, SP Pani, said situation in the valley was normal barring a few stray incidents,

"We just had a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which was handled very professionally. In these incidents, there is only a couple of injury reported and otherwise situation in the entire valley is normal," he said.