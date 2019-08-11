Article 370 revoked: Amit Shah, PM Modi are like Krishna-Arjuna combo, says Rajinikanth

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    Chennai, Aug 11: Film actor Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and described the Narendra Modi-Shah duo as "Krishna and Arjuna."

    "My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off," he said here at the release of a book chronicling the two years of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in office.

    Film actor Rajinikanth

    However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna," added the actor, who had said he would launch his political party and contest the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams Article 370 removal, compares RSS to Nazis

    The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

    In a bold move, the Centre has last week revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced it would be split it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir, with the bills in this regard being passed by the Parliament.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
