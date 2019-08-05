  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Article 370: PM Modi praises Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 5: Home Minister Amit Shah accurately highlighted the "monumental injustices" of the past and presented the government's vision for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after the revoking of Article 370.

    PM Modi praises Amit Shahs speech in Rajya Sabha

    Sharing Shah's speech on his Twitter handle, Modi said the views put forth by the home minister were "extensive and insightful."

    "It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear," the PM tweeted.

    The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold decision aimed at tackling the vexed issue.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in Rajya Sabha, fulfilling the electoral promise of the BJP.

    PTI

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir amit shah rajya sabha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue