Article 370 out, next step would be delimitation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05:With Article 370 being scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir, the next big exercise to be undertaken would be delimitation.

Political parties have been not only been opposing the scrapping of Article 370, but the delimitation exercise as well. Once this exercise takes place, then the seats would increase from 107 to 114. Further reservation would also be introduced.

Delimitation commissions have been constituted in 1963, 1973 and 2002. While the commission submitted its recommendations in 2007, the same was kept in the cold storage until the Supreme Court intervened and the recommendation accepted in 2008.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Jammu division was around 54 lakh, while that of Kashmir was 68.8 lakh. The Jammu and Kashmir divisions have 37 and 46 seats respectively in the legislative assembly. There are 4 seats from Ladakh.

It may be recalled that in 2002, Farooq Abdullah as chief minister arbitrarily amended the state's constitution to prevent any delimitation exercise until 2026.

Now with the state constitution ceasing to exist, the delimitation exercise can be carried out.