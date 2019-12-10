Article 370: Land banks for industrial growth being created in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 10: Four months post the abrogation of Article 370, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has started creating land banks to set up industrial units.

We are looking at the creation of land banks of around 624 acres or 5,000 canals in both regions of J&K. Land has been identified to set up industrial units, Ravinder Kumar, the managing director of the J&K State Industrial Development Corporation said.

It may be recalled that the Union Government had said that the special status had hindered the development of J&K. The government had also said that Article 370, the special status that had been granted to J&K had bred a separatist mentality, which in turn led to terrorism fuelled from across the border.

Further, the special status had also proved to an obstacle for growth as a result of which it prevented investments in the state. There was a need to bring J&K under the ambit of the common laws of the nation, in a bid to promote growth which in turn would lead to job creation, the government had also said while abrogating the Article on August 5.