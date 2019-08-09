Article 370: India secures its land and seas after Intel warns of terror strike

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 09: India has secured its land, seas and air after Intelligence report have warned of terror attacks and aggression by Pakistan, in the wake of Article 370 being abrogated.

The Indian Navy is on high alert after the intelligence signalled the possibility of a terror strike. The surveillance through radars have been stationed at crucial points keep a watch on any activity, officials have said.

Intelligence Bureau officials have also advised the police of several states to keep a very close watch on sleeper cells and terror modules of groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Students Islamic Movement of India, Islamic State and the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

'Liberal' friends of Separatists may create trouble in rest of India: Intelligence

There has been plenty of chatter in the past couple of days and these groups are trying to activate their modules with an intention of striking. Groups from Pakistan will look to strike in the cities in a bid to avenge the decision on Article 370, an Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia.

They would look to strike at cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru, the Intelligence Bureau also warns. There are several modules of these terror outfits in and around these cities. Recent investigation by the National Investigation Agency have been a testimony of this fact and it has come to light how modules of the Islamic State have mushroomed in Mumbai and several other South Indian states.