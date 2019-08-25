Article 370 impact: J&K state flag removed; only Tricolour seen atop Civil Secretariat

Srinagar, Aug 25: The state flag of Jammu and Kashmir has been removed from the Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar on Sunday, nearly a month after the scrapping of Article 370.

"The removal of flag is in continuation of abrogation of Article 370 and not dependant on official bifurcation from October 31," India Today quoted a source as saying.

"Access by Parliament is already given (on abrogation) and the national flag is expected to take precedence at all government offices," the report added.

How did J&K get separate flag

The state flag, which is red in colour with three equidistant white vertical strips and a white plough, represents the bloodshed from the Kashmir agitation in July 13, 1931.

Jammu and Kashmir was permitted to fly its own flag along with the national flag under Article 370.

Parliament approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two union territories.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh became the first Constituent authority to remove the state flag from his official vehicle on Tuesday.

"I have removed the state flag from my official vehicle yesterday soon after scrapping of Article 370," Singh, who was the deputy chief minister in the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government, told PTI.

Advocate Arun Kandroo says under Article 370 of the Constitution of India, Jammu and Kashmir had a separate Constitution and a separate flag. On June 7, 1952, a resolution was passed by the Constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, declaring an official state flag.