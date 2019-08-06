  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Article 370 gone: Will BJP now push for Uniform Civil Code?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The decision by the BJP government to scrap Article 370 has been termed as a bold and historic move.

    Although the decision has been opposed tooth and nail by some in the Opposition, what was interesting was the ease with which the Bill to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories was passed in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is not in majority.

    Article 370 gone: Will BJP now push for Uniform Civil Code?
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah

    The case was similar when it came to the Tripe Talaq Bill as well. The passage of these two very tough Bills in the Rajya Sabha has brought about the debate relating to the Uniform Civil Code as well.

    Article 370 scrapped: Pakistan moving additional troops from Afghanistan to border

    The manner in which the floor managers of the BJP have worked to ensure that these two Bills were passed, now brings up the question whether the party will next push for a Uniform Civil Code.

    Analysts say that the wave and wind are clearly in favour of the BJP. The manner in which several from the Opposition such as the TDP supported the decision on Jammu and Kashmir shows that the momentum is clearly in favour of the BJP. This could well see the BJP pushing for the Uniform Civil Code next, analysts also say.

    More BJP GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    bjp government article 370 rajya sabha uniform civil code opposition

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 5:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue