Article 370 gone: Will BJP now push for Uniform Civil Code?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: The decision by the BJP government to scrap Article 370 has been termed as a bold and historic move.

Although the decision has been opposed tooth and nail by some in the Opposition, what was interesting was the ease with which the Bill to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories was passed in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is not in majority.

The case was similar when it came to the Tripe Talaq Bill as well. The passage of these two very tough Bills in the Rajya Sabha has brought about the debate relating to the Uniform Civil Code as well.

The manner in which the floor managers of the BJP have worked to ensure that these two Bills were passed, now brings up the question whether the party will next push for a Uniform Civil Code.

Analysts say that the wave and wind are clearly in favour of the BJP. The manner in which several from the Opposition such as the TDP supported the decision on Jammu and Kashmir shows that the momentum is clearly in favour of the BJP. This could well see the BJP pushing for the Uniform Civil Code next, analysts also say.