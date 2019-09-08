Article 370 gave special discrimination, not special status: Ajit Doval

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: The abrogation of Article 370 is purely an internal matter, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said.

Article 1 of the Constitution included Jammu and Kashmir as a state of the Union. Article 370 was the only article out of the 395 articles that was temporary in nature. The making and amending of the constitution is purely an internal matter, Doval also said. The constituent assembly of India had representatives from all over the country, including J&K.

The accession of J&K predates inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution. Pakistan never objected to the inclusion of J&K as a state of the union or as an integral part of India in the Constitution.

Article 370 has been amended in the past. It was never part of any bilateral or multilateral agreement. It is totally an internal matter, the NSA further said. The article did not give special status, but only ensured special discrimination, he said.

Right to Life is the most important human right. Safety of people is most important priority of the Government. Reasonable restrictions are necessary for peace and protection of life, the NSA also added.