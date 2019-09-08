  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Article 370 different, Centre will not touch Article 371, asserts Amit Shah in Guwahati

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 08: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 8 asserted that the Centre will not touch Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East.

    To discuss situation after NRC publication, Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam today
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East and there is a vast difference between the two, Shah said while addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council.

    NRC: Not stateless as yet says MHA on those whose names were excluded

    "After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there were attempts to misinform and misguide the people of North East that Article 371 would also be scrapped by the Centre", he said.

    "I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight chief ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371", Shah added.

    The NEC was established by North Eastern Council Act, 1971, initially as an apex-level advisory body for securing balanced and coordinated development and facilitating effective co-ordination amongst seven states of the northeastern region -- Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

    Subsequent to the amendment of the NEC Act in December 2002, Sikkim was added as the eighth member state, and the NEC was mandated to function as a statutory regional planning body for the region.

    NRC: Those excluded cannot be considered as stateless as yet

    Reportedly, he will also have a separate meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, top government functionaries and senior BJP leadership of the state.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah national register of citizens assam Assam NRC

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue